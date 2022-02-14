TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Get TechTarget alerts:

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,610,000 after purchasing an additional 465,417 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,537,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 310,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 137,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.