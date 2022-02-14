TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.44.
NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44.
In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,610,000 after purchasing an additional 465,417 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,537,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 310,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 137,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
