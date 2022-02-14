Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Traeger alerts:

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COOK opened at $9.75 on Monday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.