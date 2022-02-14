Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE COOK opened at $9.75 on Monday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
