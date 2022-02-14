The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $44.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $58,376.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,026 shares of company stock worth $1,755,498. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

