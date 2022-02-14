Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EATBF opened at $0.44 on Monday. Eat Beyond Global has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

About Eat Beyond Global

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

