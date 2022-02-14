2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.03 on Thursday. 2U has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $680.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 139,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $439,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

