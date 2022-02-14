Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 48.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 38.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1,023.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 29,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

AJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:AJX opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.73. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

