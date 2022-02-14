Maxim Group Lowers GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target to $14.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 5.84.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

