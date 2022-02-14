Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Perion Network stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $799.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.