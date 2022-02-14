LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Lowered to $63.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $42.87 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,740,000 after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,680,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

