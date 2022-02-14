Barclays PLC Has $185,000 Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $149,119.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,774 shares of company stock worth $268,375 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $548.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

