BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,712,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $28,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 35,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

URGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,783 shares of company stock valued at $585,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $147.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.17. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.64.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.