Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $139.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.52 and a 52-week high of $310.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.92.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.