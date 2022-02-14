Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Position Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lufax during the third quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

LU opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

