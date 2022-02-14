The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 294,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 155,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter.

AGIO opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

