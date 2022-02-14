The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 294,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 155,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter.
AGIO opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.