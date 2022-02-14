The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,239 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after purchasing an additional 155,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 535,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.