Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI opened at $101.68 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

