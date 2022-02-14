Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after purchasing an additional 315,322 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 862,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 53,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 58.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $34.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $136.81. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

