Credit Suisse AG Has $3.48 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of H. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,028,000. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after buying an additional 118,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 107,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of H stock opened at $98.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $102.66.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

