Credit Suisse AG Acquires 130,006 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,006 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC opened at $3.91 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $692.04 million, a P/E ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -825.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.