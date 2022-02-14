Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,378 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,136,000 after acquiring an additional 455,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC opened at $50.50 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

