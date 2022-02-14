6,258 Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Funko by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Funko by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Funko by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $901.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.