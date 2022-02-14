Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 261.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 42,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Calix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 508,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

NYSE:CALX opened at $53.70 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

