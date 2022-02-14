Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,799 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $38.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

