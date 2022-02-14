Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after buying an additional 237,115 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 823,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,622,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair stock opened at $121.48 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($24.14) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

