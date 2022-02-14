Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 97.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,367,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 123,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,243,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $6.51 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $435.70 million, a PE ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRPL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.