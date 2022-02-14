Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at MKM Partners

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $155.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,230 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.