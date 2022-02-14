Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,387 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $185,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.99 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 129.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

