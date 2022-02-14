Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 16,133 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $30,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $231,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $57.02 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

