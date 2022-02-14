Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,868 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,214,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.53. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.