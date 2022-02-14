Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 132,341 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $31,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after buying an additional 1,233,873 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth $10,708,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth $10,596,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.