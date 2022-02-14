Insider Buying: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) EVP Buys $362,081.25 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
LOB stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.62.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
