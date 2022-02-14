Insider Buying: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) EVP Buys $362,081.25 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LOB stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.