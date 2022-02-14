Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arteris.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million.
Arteris stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33. Arteris has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $27.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.
About Arteris
Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.
