Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million.

AIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Arteris stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33. Arteris has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

