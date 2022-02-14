Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,641 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 734.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ENSG opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.