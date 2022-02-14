The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after purchasing an additional 486,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 134,062 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,889,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,553,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,210,000 after purchasing an additional 284,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,792,000 after purchasing an additional 68,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJRD opened at $39.08 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

