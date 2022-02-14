JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JetBlue Airways incurred loss in fourth-quarter 2021. This was the eighth successive quarterly loss posted by the low-cost carrier. Due to the omicron-induced turbulence, JetBlue reduced its scheduled flights for the current quarter. Total revenues in first-quarter 2022 are forecast to decline in the 11-16% range from first-quarter 2019 levels. Average fuel cost per gallon in the March quarter is estimated to be $2.59, higher than the $2.37 reported in fourth-quarter 2021. Due to the capacity-cuts, non-fuel unit costs are expected to rise sharply, between 13 and 15%, in the March quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for March quarter loss has widened to 79 cents from 52 cents, seven days ago. However, JetBlue’s efforts to modernize its fleet are encouraging. The company's efforts to reduce its debt load is also encouraging.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JBLU. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.12.

JBLU opened at $15.18 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

