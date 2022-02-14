Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 68,279 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,997,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $32,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -337.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

