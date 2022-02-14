Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,774 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $33,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.73.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

