Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of BCPC opened at $137.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.80. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

