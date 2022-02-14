Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,783 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cryoport by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cryoport by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 752,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cryoport by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,250 shares of company stock valued at $42,251,040. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $86.30.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.