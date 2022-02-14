Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ICU Medical worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 86,921 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 86,018 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $221.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

