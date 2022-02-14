GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,355,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in GO Acquisition by 23.9% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after buying an additional 510,268 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $196,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOAC opened at $9.88 on Monday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

