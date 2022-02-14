Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 31.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,744 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1,271.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $100.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.