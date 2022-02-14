Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501,199 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in EVERTEC by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.97.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

