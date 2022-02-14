Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT Lowered to $175.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.80.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

NYSE PIPR opened at $148.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.86. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $103.39 and a one year high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,297,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,310,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,154,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.