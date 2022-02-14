Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $33,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.31. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.