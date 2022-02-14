Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $33,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,668,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161,008 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Credicorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $6,834,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $1,695,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

BAP opened at $153.82 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.18.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.