Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,602,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,633,275 over the last 90 days. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $574.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

