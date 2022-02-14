Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,380 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 112.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

