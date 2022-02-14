Citigroup Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.