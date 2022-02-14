Citigroup Inc. Buys 24,613 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 117.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 197,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,308. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $418.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

Several research firms recently commented on OCUL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

